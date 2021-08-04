Harrison County Farmers Market to bring food to downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new farmers market has started on Wednesday in downtown Clarksburg thanks to a Clarksburg City Council Member.

The Harrison County Farmers Market will take place in front of the courthouse on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Right now, the only vendor there is Green Acres Farm and Greenhouse.

Customers purchase produce at the Harrison County Farmers Market

Clarksburg City Council Member Jerry Riffle said the idea for the market started with the closure of Kroger in downtown Clarksburg.

“But, we also wanted to fill the need of losing Kroger’s downtown as well. So, we wanted to try and bring some kind of produce or something back to the community and help our downtown businesses and even some of our restaurants,” said Riffle.

The farmers market will continue next week.