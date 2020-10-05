Harrison County finds 8 positive COVID-19 cases during free testing, more screening scheduled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Following Governor Jim Justice’s order to provide free COVID-19 testing, the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, conducted 278 COVID-19 tests in a 5-hour period on October 2 at Robert C. Byrd High School, according to a press release

After receiving results for all 278 tests, officials report eight positive tests, the release said. All of those who tested positive have been notified, according to officials. Epidemiological investigations that include contact tracing have been initiated and are on-going, they said.

Harrison County schools have gone all virtual after the county was labeled as “orange” on the state’s school re-entry map on Saturday.

More testing has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, again from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at RCB High School, in Clarksburg.

The testing is available to everyone in Harrison County, including people without symptoms. Proof of insurance is NOT required, but attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

A list of other COVID-19 free testing events, around the state, can be found here.