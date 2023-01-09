SPELTER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Spelter Volunteer Fire Department has received a new Stryker Lucas 3 CPR device.

The volunteer fire department made the announcement on Facebook Sunday evening.

Stryker’s website says the Lucas 3 CPR device is designed to improve CPR quality, enhance efficiency and reduce caregiver risk by allowing first responders using the device to “sit belted.”

According to the post, Spelter was one of only eight other fire departments nationwide that could get the machine at no cost because of the efforts of former West Virginia Senator Mike Romano and the Harrison County Commission. Chief John Elko, President of the Harrison County Fire Chiefs Association also did the groundwork, according to the post.

The Spelter Fire Department holds an in-service training on how to use the Stryker Lucas 3 CPR device on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Credit: Spelter Volunteer Fire Department

The fire department said that all of its members received in-service training on the Stryker Lucas 3 CPR device Sunday evening and that it is now in service and on a truck.

This comes at a time when the importance of CPR is at the forefront of many people’s mind after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.