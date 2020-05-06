Harrison County food pantry continues to provide services amid COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With more people out of work and still needing to eat, The Progressive Women Association in Harrison County is now expanding who they help with their food pantry.

Normally the association operates a food and pet pantry year-round, once a week for those in need. Now they are helping everyone, since the need for food security in the community has grown.

Local churches, grocery stores and other food pantries are helping by donating fresh produce, canned goods and even freshly made sandwiches.

“Generally, throughout the year when we service clients it is their financial status and that type of thing. We are not doing that now. If you need food, you come here and we’ll get you food,” said Progressive Women Association Director, Rosalyn Queen.

Since the pandemic, the food pantry has also had two freezers donated to them, because of all the donations they have been receiving. Those in need must first contact the pantry by phone and let the volunteer know how many people they need food for, and what time they will pick it up. If they do not have access to a phone, they are able to come to the Progressive Women Association building and knock on the door.

Volunteers are now operating with masks and do not allow anyone in the building. When those who are in need come and pick up their food, a pantry volunteer pushes their food on a cart outside then they’re able to load it in their car.

“Were trying to follow all of the safety protocol that’s in place to take care people around us and ourselves because most of us our older,” explained the Progressive Women’s Association Director, Elinda Carson.

The pantry has expanded their pantry hours to Monday – Friday, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Anyone in need or would like to donate can contact the pantry by phone at (304)-624-6881.