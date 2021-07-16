Harrison County General Services Annex building coming to life

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County General Services Annex is currently being built next door to the county courthouse, and things are moving along.

The first steel beams of the structure arrived earlier in the week, with more coming over the next few weeks.

Once the building is completed, many offices from the courthouse will migrate over to the building.

Construction of the Harrison County General Services Annex

While the construction isn’t expected to be finished until May 2022, county officials are excited to see the progress.

“We’re in the process of the construction. We are pretty excited because earlier this week, we had our first delivery of steel, and we’re starting to see steel go up in the building and seeing some great progress be made,” said Laura Pysz, Harrison County administrator.

Pysz also said that 3rd Street will be closed during the day, from Main Street to Washington Street, starting July 20, so crane operations can safely take place for the placement of additional steel beams.

The closure is expected to last through July 22.