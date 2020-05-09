Harrison County girl celebrates 9th birthday with a special surprise parade

QUIET DELL, W.Va. – What started as a quiet afternoon on Route 20 quickly turned into roaring of sirens as firetrucks, police cruisers and other cars paraded down the road to celebrate Isabella Trader’s 9th birthday.

Service agencies from Stonewood, Annmore and even the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all gathered to help Isabella celebrate what would have been a sad day.

Like many across the world, Isabella’s family had been planning to host a pool party for her birthday; but had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her mother, Holly Trader explained that she wanted to make her daughter feel special and give her a day that she will never forget.

“I just thought that I would go out and ask the community members and friends and family if they would just drive by,” Holly Trader explained. “Honk for her, tell her happy birthday… make her feel special.”

After reaching out to those community members, more than 15 cars drove down the road Saturday afternoon, honking, waving and giving Isabella gifts through the window.

“I let her know, ‘this is all for you.'”

After the parade was over, Isabella was able to open her gifts and eat some birthday cake surrounded by her family.

The 12 News team wishes you a very special happy birthday, Isabella.