Harrison County Golden Horseshoe recipients honored at smaller ceremony due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – One of the highlights for West Virginia students in the eighth grade is the opportunity to take the Golden Horseshoe test.

The Golden Horseshoe program was revitalized in the 1920’s promoting the study of state history. In 1931, 87 students from 46 counties were honored as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe. Four Bridgeport Middle School students received that honor Wednesday evening with a presentation from their principal and Superintendent, Dr. Mark Manchin.

“I am glad they were able to put something together for us obviously the coronavirus has derailed a lot of things. One of that which was our ceremonies,” said Samuel Dodson, Bridgeport Middle School recipient of the Golden Horseshoe award.

Each year approximately 200 eight-grade students are honored for their knowledge of the Mountain State in a one-day ceremony in Charleston and because of COVID-19, that was not allowed to happen.

So, each school held small private ceremonies for the winners.

“Actually winning, it opened up my eyes and showed me how capable I was of doing something that I really didn’t think I would be at first,” said Victoria Baldwin, Bridgeport Middle School recipient of the Golden Horseshoe award.

Also, three students at South Harrison Middle School received the honor to be awarded the Golden Horseshoe achievement. Golden Horseshoe winners have outscored their classmates in school and county wide testing competitions and marked top scores on the West Virginia Department of Education tests which measures their grasp of West Virginia Studies.

“This ceremony was made possible because with Dr. Manchin, when he received the Golden Horseshoes from the state department of education he was sitting there staring at them. He called me and said ‘we’ve got to do something for these kids.’ So, the Golden Horseshoe ceremony in Charleston was another casualty of COVID-19,” said David Mazza, Principal of Bridgeport Middle School.

Dr. Manchin explained that he always takes pleasure in recognizing outstanding students in Harrison County. He stated that the county is blessed with many hardworking students who have dedicated themselves to being successful people.