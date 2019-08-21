Harrison County gym donates to local humane society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local fitness center was chipping in to help some furry friends in the area.

WV Fitness 24 donated $500 to the Humane Society of Harrison County this morning.

Proceeds from the donation came as part of the gym’s Jumping Jacks in July, asking patrons to complete 100,000 jumping jacks.

Both organizations said they’re glad to work together to help their own goals and the wider community.

“This money comes to help animals like Sky here who was treated for parvo,” said shelter director Frankie Dennsion. “Obviously, she survived, but we have a lot of medical cases every year, and this extra income just really helps us with that.”

“We’ve always supported the humane society and we’ve always wanted to do something for the community, so that was one big thing that we just wanted to do when we had the club,” said gym owner Clint Aragona.

Aragona said people also got involved online by sharing videos of supporters doing jumping jacks around the community.