Harrison County Health Department continues free testing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the increase in COVID-19 cases in Harrison County, the Harrison County Health Department is continuing to hold regular free testing at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Testing is available to anyone within the community, regardless of whether or not symptoms are present and all that is required is a valid form of identification. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18, and all testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. This week’s event saw a higher turnout than past events, likely due to the county’s spike in cases.

“It’s important that we try to offer free community testing to try to get a better snapshot of our county and see exactly how many positives that we have,” said Director of the Office of Emergency Management Laura Pysz.

The Health Department and Office of Emergency Management plan to continue free testing events in Harrison County once a week.