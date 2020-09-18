Harrison County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing at Robert C. Byrd High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Health Department offered free COVID-19 testing on Friday, September 18 at Robert C. Byrd High School.

Testing was available to anyone in Harrison County regardless of whether or not they are currently displaying symptoms. The only thing required to be swabbed, was proof of identification. This helped to receive test results easier.

Anyone under the age of 18 participating in free testing events must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive services. For this event, a short comfort swab was used.

For more resources on COVID-19, visit the Harrison County Health Department’s website here.