Harrison County Historical Society hosts family history workshop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Historical Society hosted an introduction workshop to researching family history at the Waldomore Saturday morning.

The workshop aimed to help residents and other community members understand their past and other interest facts.

“With that the simplest thing starting out is better. Maybe is like ‘I want to find out did a relative fight in the Civil War, were they an immigrant, where did they come from?’ Start out with something small and then build upon that instead of just saying I’m going to do the whole family tree. Start out with something very simple,” said Crystal Wimer, Executive Director of Harrison County WV Historical Society.

During the free workshop, participants learned tips and tricks on what are some of the best resources and ways to begin a genealogical research….without getting stressed in the process.

The next event hosted by the Harrison County Historical Society will be a Year of the Woman series titled ‘A Glimpse Behind The Curtain of Harrison County’s Women’.

That exhibit will kick off on August 3 at the Waldomore.

For more information on events you can visit www.harrisoncowvhistoricalsociety.org