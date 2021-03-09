Harrison County Historical Society hosts traveling exhibit about West Virginia photographer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Historical Society is hosting a traveling exhibit throughout March.

The exhibit honors photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston, a Grafton native who took pictures of prominent figures in Washington, D.C. including Mark Twain, Booker T. Washington, and the Roosevelts.

“She was able, at the time, to document all those unique architectural styles, so this exhibit really kind of focuses on her contributions to preserving that architecture of the American south,” said Crystal Wimer, president of the historical society.

The exhibit is free to view, but parties must be made up of four or fewer people and groups must make appointments to enter.

It can be viewed until March 31 at the historical society in the Harrison County Board of Education building on W Main Street during regular business hours.

