Harrison County Historical Society selling t-shirts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Harrison County Historical Society is holding a t-shirt fundraiser featuring a unique design.

The t-shirt comes in 4 different colors, and it sports a 35-star American Flag, a design made by Bennett D. Rider in 1863.

The flag was created to celebrate the addition of West Virginia as a state to the Union during the Civil War. The flag was sewn together by 8 women and then raised outside of Rider’s shop in Harrison County.

“There’s 35 stars on it. 34 little ones and 1 big one, making 35. And essentially, it’s to signify West Virginia joining the Union in June of 1863, and it’s a locally-made piece. There’s only 1 like it.”

Crystal Wimer, Executive Director of Harrison County Historical Society

The t-shirts can be purchased until May 7 by emailing the office or calling it at 304-709-4902. T-shirts are $25, and long-sleeve shirts are $30.

