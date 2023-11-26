LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – The 44th Annual Harrison County Toy Run is a yearly tradition for bikers throughout north central West Virginia that took place on Sunday. The toy run is held in memory of Fee Webb. Bikers gathered at South Harrison High School where they enjoyed refreshments and socialized before starting their journey.

Jim Radcliff, Christian Motorcyclists Association President, said “This helps the children. This is all about the kids, everybody [who] comes today brings a toy for the Toy Run. So, there is several toys, and the Salvation Army collects them at the courthouse, and we get to the courthouse, and we drop off all the toys there and it really helps the children.”

217 bikers came out to support the cause and when asked why many of them had the same answer.

State Elder of Bikers for Christ Jim Glaspell said it’s the children that matter, and they are the ones people should take care of the most.

“Children are very important in our world and in God’s eyes are very important, and it blesses me to be able to give and I’m sure it blesses every person here,” Glaspell said.

If you were not able to participate in the Harrison County Toy Run and would still like to donate a toy, donations can be dropped off at RG’S Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson, The Miley Legal Group, Out of the Box, Batton Hollow Winery, and Ascent Consulting and Engineering.