Harrison County HOPE Lions Club congratulates graduating seniors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One local group paid tribute to high school seniors through a special congratulatory video.

The Harrison County HOPE Lions Club gathered on the courthouse plaza to film a special video, wishing the county’s graduating seniors well.

The group wanted to let the students know that the community supports them during this pandemic and is sympathetic to the unusual ending to their high school career.

“We wanted to let them know that we’re here for them and we wanted to also let them know that the Lions Club preaches ‘kindness matters’ and I think we’ve all learned to be a lot kinder through these times. We just want to celebrate and congratulate these kids on their hard work and their future endeavors,” said Lions Club President, Rocky Romano.

The club held signs representing each of the county’s high schools and read a message of support to all seniors. To learn more about the Lions Club, head over to their Facebook Page.