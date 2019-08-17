Harrison County Humane Society participates in “Clear the Shelters”

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Humane Society of Harrison County is just one of several local counties that participated in this year’s Clear the Shelters event, during which pet adoption prices are reduced or waived.

Director Frankie Dennison said the shelter always looks forward to seeing pets find new homes.

“It’s one day to try to get as many animals adopted as possible. What we like to do is reduce the prices, especially on our animals that have been here for a while, just so they can find some fresh eyes and hopefully find their forever home,” said Dennison

Humane societies lowering prices brings many new people and families in who are looking for new additions to their homes.

“We have some that are free and we have some that are 25 to 50 dollars, just kind of depending on the length of the stay and if they have any extra special needs,” said Dennison.

Dennison also said Clear the Shelters makes more room for new animals to come in gives the shelter more opportunities to find families for more pets.

“The other great thing is that when we have adoption events like this, the more animals we get adopted, the more we can bring in and save,” said Dennison.