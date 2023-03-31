CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, two K-9s at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were presented with new vests courtesy of K9 Advocates, per a Facebook post from the office.

As a group, K9 Advocates spent the past year performing fundraisers in order to purchase the vests for the units.

(Photo Courtesy: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

The custom-fit, Canadian-made vests are known as “K9 Storm vests” and were presented to K9 Filou and K9 Max. Each vest cost $3,479 with leashes costing $107 each. The post said that the majority of the funds were raised at the Harrison County Sheriff’s 1st Annual K9 Advocates Golf Tournament as well as donations from local small businesses and members of the Harrison County community.