Harrison County kids show off skills in livestock show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Harrison County 4H students culminated a few months of hard work in the Harrison County livestock show. The show was held at Summit Park’s recreation complex.

An instructor helped sharpen up how to show off animals.

The children brought rabbits, goats, and cows that had been under their care for the last few months. The show began with a few educational components to teach the kids techniques on how to best take care of their livestock and how to present them in show. Then, their learning was put to work as they showed off the animals as they would in a show.

“Seeing our youth out here having a good time with their animals,” said Samantha WIlliams, the 4H youth development agent. “Getting to see all the hard work that they’ve put in to however long they’ve had them, showing them. Just getting to see them learn something maybe that they didn’t know.”

The next opportunity for the students to show off their livestock will be next month at the West Virginia State Roundup. The statewide show is set for September 20 at Jackson’s Mill.