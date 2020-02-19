Harrison County magistrate Tammy Marple resigns; no reason given

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Longtime Harrison County magistrate Tammy Marple has resigned from her post.

In a letter addressed to Harrison County Chief Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell, Marple resigned, effective immediately. In the letter, Marple stated, “It has been a pleasure and honor to have served the citizens of Harrison County for more than 23 years.”

It is the job of the Chief Circuit Judge Bedell to appoint Marple’s replacement, who will serve until the next election, which will be held in May, according to West Virginia Supreme Court Public Information Officer Jennifer Bundy.

It is unclear at this time whether Marple’s replacement would be able to run for election in May, since the filing period for the 2020 election cycle ended on Jan. 25. The last day to withdraw passed on Feb. 11, so it is also uncertain whether or not Marple’s name will appear on the ballot. A drawing for ballot positioning was held on Feb. 18, per the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website. Marple’s resignation letter is also dated Feb. 18.