Harrison County man sentenced after admitting role in drug crime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Taylor Espinoza, 22, of Bridgeport, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth in April of 2019. Espinoza admitted to having meth in August 2018 in Harrison County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.