Harrison County man sentenced on two counts of sexual abuse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was sentenced on two counts of sexual abuse Monday.

Daniel Whetsell

Daniel Whetsell, 36, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to two consecutive sexual abuse charges following an incident involving an assault of a female relative in December of 2017.

The relative was spending the night at Whetsell’s apartment on West Pike Street when the incident occurred, according to police.

Whetsell was charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust. One count is for 5-10 years and the other is for 10-20 years. Whetsell must register as a sex offender, pay a $1,000 fine and reimburse all of the victims medical costs.

Once Whetsell has been served his original sentencing, he will also be under probation for 30 years.

Whetsell apologized to the victim’s family in court, however the victim’s mother took the stand and stated that the victim is traumatized.

The defense asked for alternative sentence but judge Daniel McCarthy said alternative sentence is not appropriate in this matter.