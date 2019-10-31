Harrison County man sentenced to life in prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County man was sentenced to life with mercy on first degree murder charges Thursday.

Mason Lynch

Mason Lynch, 22, of Clarksburg, was arrested on January 8, 2019 after he shot and killed his roommate Brantley Langford, at their residence on White Blossom Drive. He appeared in court for the preliminary hearing in February where the magistrate found enough evidence to move the case against him to circuit court.

The official trial was originally scheduled to begin on August 29 but was postponed due to the prosecution and defense filing a joint motion to the court due to a voluminous amount of discovery and the fact that the state medical examiner had not given a final autopsy report.

Lynch admitted to the fatal shooting and pleaded guilty to first degree murder and battery on October 15.

The trial was extremely emotional in court as several family members of Lankford’s family spoke.

“I am broken, there are times I can’t breath,” said Lankford’s grandmother. “You devastated an entire family and we considered you one of our own. You shot him in the face while his infant daughter was just a few feet… in her crib then you beat and strangled her mother.”

The girlfriend and mother of Lankford’s child also spoke, she said that she had to say goodbye to her past, present and future all in a matter of a few seconds.

The judge sentenced Lynch to life with mercy on one count of murder, one year on count two, and one count of misdemeanor battery; which are to be served concurrently.

Lynch will be eligible for parole in 15 years. He will also be responsible for the court costs and restitution of approximately $9,000.