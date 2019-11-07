Harrison County Mayors Association discuss sending letter to governor’s office

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association moved forward with sending a letter they wrote to Governor Justice with their concerns on the deplorable conditions of the state-owned roads.

The letter outlines an increase to the pay scale of West Virginia Division of Highway workers, citing that oil and gas positions offer a more competitive pay for drivers with CDL licenses. Many of the mayors discussed that the conditions of the roads are worse in some areas than others.

“In our particular municipality we have six roads that are owned by the division of highways, we are responsible for the others. Recently, they (DOH) have done some improvements and we’re in decent shape, but we had to wait a long time period, and that being said that really creates a hardship on our municipality,” said Jim Terango, Mayor for the Town of Stonewood.

The association also discussed putting together a public safety committee with the fire department chiefs to develop a program to empower the Fire Chief’s Association.

“Nationwide, not just in West Virginia, but nationwide the volunteer fire fighting has really taken a real downturn. People are just not able to provide the extra hours that it requires to give up, we have mostly two incomes per households now and it makes it very difficult. The training requirements are imminence and it’s 200 hours of training just to get the folks where they need to be,” said Terango.

Mayor Terango also expressed that it’s very difficult for individuals to put that kind of training out that is not being paid for.