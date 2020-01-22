Harrison County Middle School teachers attend training to promote deep thinking in the classroom

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Harrison County middle school teachers used their day off on Wednesday to continue learning outside the classroom.

Teachers gathered at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg to hear from education experts on how to get students more involved in deep thinking in the classroom.

“For critical thinking, the students will be able to save any problem, not just the problems in their math book or their English or science books. So we want them to be able to solve real world problems and transfer the knowledge that we’re teaching them in school,” said professional development specialist Joetta Schneider.

Teachers made graphic organizers indicating plans for encouraging this type of thinking in their classrooms.