Harrison County moves 12 precincts for Saturday’s school levy vote

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Clerk’s Office has moved the polling places for 12 precincts in the Saturday, Dec. 12 school levy election.

Precinct #2 which normally votes at the Mount Clare Volunteer Fire Department will now vote at the Salvation Army on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg.

Precinct #6 which typically votes at the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department has been moved to Nutter Fort Elementary School.

Precinct #36A, normally held at Oakmound Apartments will now be at Rosebud Plaza next to Family Dollar.

Precinct #44, traditionally in Bethlehem, has been moved to the Owings Baptist Church.

Precinct #66, which usually votes at the Summit Park Baptist Church Fellowship Hall moved over to the Summit Park Volunteer Fire Department.

Precinct #96, Lumberport Baptist Church, will now be at the Lumberport Volunteer Fire Department.

Precinct #98, which normally votes at the Pine Bluff Community Center, is now at Big Elm Elementary School.

Precinct #120, usually at the Life Builders Fellowship Church, is being moved to the former Town of Anmoore building at 110 Poplar Ave.

Precinct #122, at Heritage Christian School, will now vote at the Trinity Community Building at 3489 Brushy Fork Rd.

Precinct #130, normally at the Salem United Methodist Church, has been moved to the City of Salem’s Van Horn annex building.

Precinct #132, at the Seventh Day Baptist Church will also now be at the Van Horn annex building.

Precinct #135, typically held at the Marshville Community Center, has moved over to the Marshville Baptist Church.

All precincts not listed above will be held at their normal locations, officials said.

The school levy comes up for a vote every five years and has passed for the last 65 years.