CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The “Clarksburg Music Fest & Block Party” has undergone a complete rebrand and will no longer be happening in May or even in Clarksburg.

According to a press release from Born and Bred Music, the festival is now being called “The Summer Rock Fest & Dysfunctional Family Picnic” and will be held on Aug. 26 at Ferguson Memorial Park in Shinnston.

According to a Facebook post by festival’s official page, the new venue will provide for free parking on site, access to indoor bathrooms and more grassy space for children to play.

“We understand the date change may cause some inconvenience but hope with a few weeks’ advance notice and more time to plan; you can join us for an epic event! All while supporting great causes!” said the post. “The option was to cancel the show entirely, and nobody wanted that.”

The show will still be headlined by rock artist Puddle of Mudd, but Saving Abel and Last Year’s Model will no longer be performing, according to the Born and Bred release, and will be replaced by Josey Scott’s Saliva and Jared James Nichols.

All tickets that were already purchased or won will be honored at the new venue, and the event will still benefit the Historic Clarksburg WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance and Wreaths Across America. Tickets are available online here.