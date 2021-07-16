Harrison County names new County Administrator

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission chose a new county administrator at its meeting on Wednesday.

Laura Pysz, who was serving as the interim county administrator, has been named to the position.

Pysz acting as interim County Administrator during a recent Harrison County Commission meeting

Pysz, who was formerly the director of emergency management for the county, has been serving as the interim administrator since April, when former administrator Willie Parker was fired.

Pysz said she had a change of heart after saying she originally didn’t want to keep the position.

“I actually had no intentions of applying for it. I was going to come in, help out, and then go back to the Office of Emergency Management. And, honestly, I fell in love with the people and the job,” said Pysz.

Pysz also said she’s excited to help continue moving the county forward.