BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County native is returning home as he becomes the next president and CEO of United Hospital Center.

The WVU Health System and the UHC Board of Directors announced on Wednesday that Dr. David Hess has been appointed as the new president and chief executive officer of UHC.

David Hess, M.D. (Courtesy WVU Medicine)

“Dr. Hess is an exceptionally talented hospital chief executive and leader with a proven track record of delivering outstanding results,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said. “I have full faith and confidence in his ability to provide dynamic and inspiring leadership to the great people who work at UHC.”

Hess is a native of Lumberport and a graduate of Lincoln High School; he has served as the president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, Pa. since January 2021. He is also a graduate of West Virginia University and WVU School of Medicine.

“I’m excited to return to my roots and serve the WVU Health System in this new and exciting role and to work with the exceptionally strong team at UHC,” Hess said. “I’m honored that Albert, Jeff, and the Board members all believe I can do the job; I will make sure I live up to their expectations.”

According to a release from WVU Medicine, Hess will begin his new role on June 10 after the current CEO, Mike Tillman, officially retires.

“The UHC Board of Directors and I are excited about Dr. Hess and the vision, energy, and leadership he will bring to our great hospital,” said Jeffrey L. Barger, Board chair. “We welcome him back to his native West Virginia county and look forward to working with him to continue UHC’s successful performance.”

WVU Medicine said that Hess will serve as the CEO of both UHC and Uniontown Hospital until the Uniontown Board of Directors name his successor. He also previously served as president and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital.

Hess is board certified in both internal medicine and pediatrics and practiced both primary care and hospital medicine for several years.