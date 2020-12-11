Harrison County nonprofits organized a food collection to help everyone have a happy holiday season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County non-profits are making sure to help out those in need during the holiday season.

Members of the Harrison County Family Resource Network set up a tent outside the Harrison County courthouse throughout the day on Friday to collect canned goods and non-perishable food items to later be donated to The Lord’s Pantry in Shinnston.

The goal was to give back to the community. Organizers explained that events like these help make sure anyone who is in need, is able to celebrate the holidays with their friends and family members without worrying about the rising costs of food.

“We are just willing to help the community and we like doing community projects,” said Family Resource Network Coordinator, Amber Blankenship.

The event was in partnership with West Virginia Prevention Solutions. To learn more about these non-profits and to help the community, head over to their Facebook page.