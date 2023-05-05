CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several nurses were recognized for their extraordinary service taking care of America’s heroes during the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center’s annual Daisy Awards ceremony in Harrison County Friday afternoon.

Six nurses were nominated for the prestigious award, including Case Manager Amy Thrain, who was chosen as this year’s Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The veteran patient who nominated Thrain credited her for saving his life and said she cares 110% for all veterans.

“I’m very honored to receive it. Sometimes you think it’s a thankless job and you’re running backwards a lot of the time but, times like this makes it all worth it.”

The Daisy Foundation was established in 1999 by a family in California who wanted to honor nurses after they saw the extraordinary effort given to their family member before he died at the age of 33.

