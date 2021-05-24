Harrison County organization collects donations for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization has gathered donations to help veterans in the area.

The Harrison County Community Educational Outreach Service and its 18 clubs gathered different items to donate to area veterans staying in the VA Hospital.

CEOS employees load donations into the VA Hospital van

Some of the donated items include toiletries, books and homemade quilts.

The items will be used for veterans who stay at the hospital, and who make trips to the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh.

“Everyone in CEOS, and I’ve said this before, kind of, puts their community first, and they band together and really give back to their community, especially in a global pandemic,” said Ric Rodriguez, Extension Agent for Family and Community Development for the CEOS.

The CEOS takes donations year round for veterans. If you’d like to donate, you can call the extension office at (304) 624-8650.

