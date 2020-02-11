Harrison County organization receives grant to beautify Monticello area

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort (M.O.R.E.) has been chosen to receive a $5,000 FOCUS grant.

This grant, through funding from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, will go toward the beautification of the Monticello area and to possibly add a soccer field and splash pad to the park. \

The grant was presented at the playground on South Monticello Avenue on Tuesday morning. Clarksburg Mayor, Ryan Kennedy explained that the grant will help better the community.

“We here at the city exist to serve the community-that’s why we’re here. And we want Clarksburg citizens to have a better quality of life and everything we can do from expanding a park to helping to bring in a new business with jobs or whatever the case may be,” Mayor Kennedy explained. “All those things make Clarksburg a better place to live, work, and play. And that’s our goal-to make Clarksburg a better place to live, work, and play.”

Clarksburg City Council is currently discussing exactly what to do with the grant and Mayor Kennedy says that now that the grant has been received, council can officially move forward with renovations.