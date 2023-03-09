CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison Parks and Recreation will be hosting its Walking with Dinosaurs Exhibit starting the weekend of March 11, and going through the month of April.

The exhibit is free to view on the weekends and during the week they will be holding field days for the area schools. During those field days parks and recreation staff teach the kids about the history of dinosaurs that dates back to approximately 200 million years ago up to the ice age. The Harrison County Park and Recreation facility will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

“It is a wide variety of items these kids can see, again having the opportunity to do it on the weekends as well it allows the kids to bring their parent and say, ‘here is what I learned about at parks and rec this past week, or maybe the idea where the parents can come and teach their kids a little bit about it that may not get the opportunity to come and take part in a field day,” said 22 Doug Comer, Deputy Director of Harrison County Parks and Recreation.

The exhibits offer plenty of information on different kinds of dinosaurs that attendees can read about along with many fossils such as claws, figures, and heads. Representatives from Harrison County Parks and Recreation said it is an opportunity for people to enjoy the exhibits and walk with the dinosaurs.

“We will have a special guest on March 25, and that will be Ernie Brown, or AKA the Turtleman will be coming here to say hi to his friends again, you know, he’s been here annually for the past six or seven years, wonderful person, his show called the Wildman was on Animal Planet there for a while and he has a YouTube channel now where he still continues the success of what he does,” Comer said. “My favorite piece, I probably like the heads they are in there on the wall. It tells a lot of different history about it because they’re so varied. Again, you’ve got a stag moose from the ice age area, and you’ve got the dimetrodon which is a reptile, not necessarily a dinosaur because it came before it, about 300 million years ago. And one little quick story about that is that there are actual footprints that have been found in fossil mines in Ritchie County. So again, it kind of shows you that probably at some point and time here within the past 300 million years that dinosaurs are actually walking on the property that we are standing on today.”

Comer said it takes a lot of tender loving care to put the exhibits and dinosaur skeletons together along with the curators of Prehistoric Planet to help guide the process of putting the pieces together.