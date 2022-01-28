Harrison County passes 2 levies in special election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County voters have made their voice clear by passing a levy that will put millions of dollars back into critical county needs.

The County Commission held its required canvassing of the recent special election Friday morning in Clarksburg. The final count was in favor of the Transit Levy and the Vital Services Levy. The levies guarantee citizens quality ambulance services and 911 center, food for senior citizens, dental work for children and support for Health Access.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said the Levy could provide much more amenities benefiting the entire county. “Some of the things that are on the table that we are going to discuss next Wednesday is a skating rink, is a pickleball court, a recreational facility for our farmers that show animals and to have events like that, and also a new animal control clinic,” said Trecost. “We’re going to make sure that every single penny that goes back into them, into the community not into the county commission but into the community for all people to participate.”

Trecost said the Levy will continue for five years at the same rate. Meaning, taxpayers will not see an increase year to year like they have in previous levies.