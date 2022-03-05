CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Pony League held their evaluations today at the indoor baseball facility at the Clarksburg City Park.

Kids are grouped up based on skill level to ensure competitive games all season. Over 330 kids are registered to play baseball or softball this year.

The largest division has over 100 kids for the first time in a long time, according to the pony league president.

Patrick Marozzi, Harrison County Pony League president, said “I think back to when I was a kid and this was the greatest time for me and as you can see behind us you know these kids are coming out here with a smile on their face and the goal is trying to get kids back to some sense of normality, obviously its been difficult for everybody but I think its been way more difficult on our kids and I think this gives them a sense of getting back to some sense of normality.”

The first game for the Harrison County Pony League is next month, and the opening day is tentatively set for the April 23.