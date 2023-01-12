CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County Public Service District (PSD) resellers held a meeting Thursday morning about ongoing water concerns in the county.

The PSD said the Clarksburg Water Board put phosphoric acid in its water system to help treat pipes last month. Phosphoric acid coats the inside of the pipes to help prevent old water lines from polluting the water with lead.

Harrison County sells water to 17 districts, and they are now getting the word out that this chemical is completely safe and is helping clean pipes.

“Household plumbing that may be predated from 1987 may have lead solder and this lead solder could leach into their water,” Mary Seymour with Summit Park PSD said. “So, this is a good thing to add to the water and to help our customers to be protected from lead issues.”

In Clarksburg, the water board has been addressing lead pipes in the area since the summer of 2021.