Harrison County pumpkin farm holds fundraiser and auction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell had an auction and fundraiser on the farm grounds on Saturday. Things began in the morning and ran through the afternoon.

One lucky guest walked away with the biggest pumpkin in the yard.

There were plenty of fall-themed activities throughout the day. Visitors could pick out their own pumpkin to take home. Auctions were held with four large pumpkins up for sale. Proceeds from the auction went to the local autism corridor. In addition, the largest pumpkin on the lot was given away to the person that guessed its weight or got the closest.

In addition to the things that the host farm had planned, vendors were also invited to set up tables on the grounds. A handful of different craft vendors set up booths for people to look through while they picked a pumpkin. For lunch, a local food truck stopped by.

“The community is what supports us. If it wasn’t for them, the pumpkin farm wouldn’t exist,” said Patrick Ash, who owns the farm. “It’s just supporting local people that’s doing local things in the area.”

The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell recently lost a tractor to a shed fire. To help recoup the losses, there was a fundraiser held throughout the day.