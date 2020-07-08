Harrison County recovering quickly from damage caused by thunderstorms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Tuesday night brought plenty of thunderstorms across several north central West Virginia counties, causing trees to fall, resulting in power outages. In addition, many areas saw severe flooding.

Luckily, the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management said that the county’s power outages and flooding were not nearly as bad as they could have been and that a multitude of hands were on deck immediately to get things back to normal as fast as possible for everyone.

“I don’t like power outages in the county period, let alone 3500, but Mon Power worked great to get those restored and the majority were restored by this morning,” said Director Laura Pysz.

To contact Harrison County Emergency Management in the event of a severe storm or flash flooding, call 304-423-7950.