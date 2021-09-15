Harrison County resident part of inaugural West Virginia Community Development Hub leadership program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community Development Hub has announced its inaugural cohort to take part in a leadership program, which includes a Clarksburg woman.

Sherri James is one of the 10 people who were selected to take part in the Community Coaching Fellowship program.

Sherri James

James is the Program Director for the Kelly Miller Community Center and the community engagement coordinator for the Monticello Ongoing Revitalization Effort. She also works with United Hospital Center and the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this cohort. It’s an opportunity for us to learn from one another and hopefully have a long-range impact on the community,” said James.

The 10-month program aims to create growth in communities and make a positive difference in West Virginia.