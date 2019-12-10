Harrison County residents can expect to see a rezoning proposal in the future

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Community members gathered at South Harrison High School for the first of four public meetings regarding changes to the county’s current comprehensive plan.

The county is also considering adopting a new zoning ordinance to help preserve the character of the county, specifically the agricultural and rural areas.

The new zoning plan would regulate areas where businesses could open as well as where cell phone towers and billboards can be placed.

“A lot of people think that zoning is un-American and zoning infringes on their property rights and we’re just going to talk about how zoning can really protect your property rights and protect the value of your property,” said Jesse Richardson, WVU Professor of Law.

Harrison County Planning Commission will hold three additional meetings to listen to public comment and answer any questions the community may have.

The following are dates for the public meetings concerning the new regulations:

Wednesday, December 11 at 6 p.m. at the Harrison County Recreation Complex

Wednesday, December 18 at 6 p.m. at the North Central West Virginia Airport