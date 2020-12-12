Harrison County residents cast ballots on school levy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday, December 12 was the official day to vote on the Harrison County Schools levy.

The levy comes through every five years, and will provide funding for new school supplies; including equipment for all students, as well as, buses, athletic facilities and insurance.

The main addition this year is free breakfast and lunch for all students at all the schools, starting next school year. Board members said they look forward to seeing new improvements and want to improve education for everyone.

“During this COVID season, the kids have missed out on a lot and I don’t want the kids to miss out on anything more, so I think the levy is an important thing and I’m ready for things to go back to normal and to go back to school five days a week,” said Mike Daugherty of the Harrison County school board.

Polls were open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.