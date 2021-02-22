Harrison County residents experiencing issues with their taxes during their unemployment

TUNNELTON, W.Va.- Some North Central West Virginia residents have explained that they are experiencing issues when it comes to their taxes.

One Harrison County resident said that while she was receiving unemployment payments during the COVID-19 pandemic, she did not realize that she would owe the state so much in April.

Karen Strahin of Tunnelton said that when she filed her taxes with H&R Block, she was not given the option to have both state and federal taxes withheld from her unemployment payments.

As a result, she now owes the state $775 by April 15. Strahin also said that she is sure others have run into the same issue and were also told they could not withhold both options and now owe more money than expected.

“It’s there to help us, but it hurts us in the end,” said Strahin.

Tax experts said that residents should always be given a choice to withhold both to avoid this issue and should always consult a professional if they have any questions.

“You should always call your tax repair and find out how it’s going to affect your taxes,” said Naomi Stewart, call center manager with Liberty Tax Services.

Strahin has reached out to Governor Justice’s office about the issue with filing, but as of this date, has not received a response.