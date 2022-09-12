HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — County Route 50/9, Old Davisson Run Road will be closed for three weeks for culvert replacement work starting Tuesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release Monday.

According to the WVDOH, the closure will start at mile marker 2.52, near the intersection with Sun Valley Road on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and last until Tuesday, Oct. 4. The WVDOH said the closure will be 24/7, including on weekends.

The WVDOH said it is a total road closure, so all traffic, including emergency services and school buses, must use the alternate route.

That alternate route, according to the WVDOH, is West Virginia 98.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to plan ahead and allow more time for their commute.

Inclement weather could change the project schedule, according to the WVDOH.