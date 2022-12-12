CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some Harrison County elementary students get all their Christmas shopping done without leaving school.

Norwood Elementary School has converted a classroom into its own Santa Land shopping center, stuffed with gifts to give students a chance to make their own personal shopping list and decide for themselves who has been naughty, and who has been nice.

Students then wrap the gifts and tape them up tight so the contents inside will remain hidden and out of sight.

Principal Jeovanna Comer said the school’s Parent Teacher Organization sponsors the event while relying heavily on local business donations each year.

“To see the excitement, especially being my first year, is very heartwarming cuz you have some that are able to come in here and spend a lot of money and others that are really focused on their families when they could be buying something for themselves. It really means a lot for them to buy something for their Mom or for their Dad or their friends,” said Comer.

Comer said Santa Land doubles up as a major fundraiser for the school bringing in more than 4,000 dollars last year.