Harrison County Schools 2019-2020 students honored with banners

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Seniors could pick up their 2019 –2020 banner with their picture on Tuesday at Nutter Fort Elementary.

The signs were created to show appreciation for 2020 seniors who may not be participating in a formal graduation ceremony. The banners’ organizers said that graduating high school is a rite of passage marking the start of adulthood.

“I thought this would be a good way to just show them [senior students] that the community cares. And that we recognize the work they put into school, and to graduating, and we just wanted to show that,” said Lillie Junkins, an organizer of the 2020 Harrison County High School banners.

Junkins explains that COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for students and that she is hopeful that COVID-19 will be a thing of the past soon. She also said that high school graduation only comes once for these students.

“So, just to recognize that they worked hard to get there and that they may not have been able to go through the process of graduation, but seeing themselves honored in the community I thought was an important thing to do,” said Junkins.

Junkins stated they would like to continue the tradition of the banners in the community honoring high school seniors. She and other organizers worked with Clarksburg Blueprint Company, and she said they really appreciated their help with the banners to show appreciation and recognition for the high school seniors.

Also, organizers said any banners not yet picked up would be dropped off at the student’s home school for them to collect.