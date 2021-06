CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and Harrison County Schools are offering COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday afternoon.

The vaccines are available to students and their families aged 12 and up, but the general public can receive a vaccine as well.

The clinic will be held at the Robert C. Byrd High School’s theater from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The event is walk-in only, with no appointments necessary.