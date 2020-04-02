Harrison County schools announce tentative high school graduation dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education has released a list of tentative dates for graduations at the county’s six high schools.

Superintendent Mark Manchin issued a statement about the postponed dates:

“We are aware that the issues of prom and graduation are important to parents and students at

this time. Harrison County Schools has been working to make every effort to recognize this

important time in your child’s life.“



The dates are:

Bridgeport High School, June 27, 9:00 a.m.

Liberty High School, June 26, 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln High School, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd High School, June 26, 7:00 p.m.

South Harrison High School, June 25, 7:00 p.m.

United High School, June 22, 6:00 p.m.

The Board of Education is also working with principals to finalize dates and venues for proms and will release those as soon as possible, Manchin said.



Every date that is announced must meet the following conditions before it can occur, Manchin said:

Governor Justice will have to have lifted the “stay at home” directive. The most recent guidance of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and CDC must

be maintained for each event as planned.



On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice extended all public school closures through April 30, but expressed hope that students would be able to return to school for at least a few weeks before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.