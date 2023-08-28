CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County Schools have been working hard to keep vapes away from teenagers while in school.

Back in 2020, the county began a pilot program to place vape detectors in local middle and high school bathrooms, resulting in detectors being placed in certain bathrooms at every Harrison County middle and high school.

These detectors can identify smoking in school bathrooms and quietly notify school administration and on-site prevention resource officers (PROs). This allows staff to intervene and notify the students’ parents as well as take disciplinary action as appropriate.

As the issue continues to be prominent in Harrison County, the school system is beginning the next phase, which is getting these detectors in every middle and high school bathroom throughout the county to protect students from these products.

“As far as the number of cases that we have, we have quite a bit,” Todd Poole, the Supervisor of Technology and Information for Harrison County Schools, said. He also said that not only do these vaping devices go against the county-wide policies against nicotine and drugs, “but they’re also a major distraction to the learning environment in general. And, they’re also a health hazard.”

Poole said that the county intends to implement this next phase by the end of the current school year. As of now, he said that all of the bathrooms in the county middle and high schools have been wired up for the detectors, and they’ll begin the installment of the equipment as the detectors are shipped in.

The PRO stationed at Lincoln High School, Deputy Coty Shingleton, said that vapes in schools are not just a Harrison County issue but are in fact affecting students nationwide. He recently came from a PRO conference with all of the officers throughout the state school systems and said that they’re all battling with the same issue in their respective schools.

“Basically, these companies have designed this product to sell to juveniles,” Shingleton said.

According to Shingleton, these vapes are easy to hide because many companies design them to look like markers, SD drives, or special clothing to be hid in. “So, they’re really making it difficult for us, but we do do everything we can to try to keep these out of schools and teach the students the dangers of these products, ’cause they just don’t know what’s in it,” he said.

Throughout the county, PROs, nurses, and school staff have been working to educate the students on the potential dangers of using these vapes. “It’s a big team effort, but we are doing all that we can to battle it,” Shingleton said.

PROs throughout the county are also equipped with Mobile Detect Pouches to help determine what substances are in the vapes they’re finding on students. To use these, the officers can open a confiscated vape and place some of the encased liquid on a tab found in the pouches to analyze the substance on a corresponding mobile app. This allows them to test for THC, fentanyl and other harmful drugs that could potentially cause impairment or other health issues.

“They get so addicted that they think they have to have it, and that’s just not something that they need to be worried about at this age,” Shingleton said.

The disciplinary actions for a student found with a vape on school property may vary, but some of the options include a citation, some form of suspension or a special assignment from Harrison County’s vape education curriculum.