Harrison County Schools cancel Pre-K Roundup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County School District Administration has announced that the Pre-K Roundup is cancelled for Friday, March 13.

The administration made the decision following the recommendation of the Governor’s office on social distancing by discouraging the gathering of large groups to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or otherwise known as the Coronavirus.

Harrison County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Manchin, explained that the decision was made out of caution and with the best interest of the students in mind.

“We are working closely with local and state health departments, as well as the Governor’s Office and Department of Education. We will always have the best interest of Harrison County’s students in mind with any decision we make,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Schools Superintendent.

The administration also announced that it is not accepting 2020-2021 Pre-K packets at any location and will send information regarding Pre-K Registration in the near future.