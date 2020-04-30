Harrison County schools cancel prom, set graduation dates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education sent out a letter Thursday, announcing the cancellation of all prom activities and scheduling graduation ceremonies.

The prom events were canceled, because school officials did not feel that they could be held, while still adhering to CDC social distancing guidelines, they said.

However, board of education officials do believe they found ways to hold graduation ceremonies while still meeting the CDC guidelines, the letter said.

Each graduate will get two tickets for family and the ceremonies will be broadcast for other family members and friends to watch remotely. The tickets will be made available by school principals at graduation practices. Dates and times for those practices will be announced at a later date, officials said.

Below is the Harrison County graduation schedule:

Bridgeport High School: Saturday, June 27 at 9:00 a.m.(rain date is Sunday, June 28 at 9:00 a.m.)

Liberty High School: Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m.(rain date is Friday, June 26 at 9:00 a.m.)

Lincoln High School: Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m.(rain date is Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m.)

Robert C. Byrd High School: Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m.(rain date is Saturday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m.)

South Harrison High School: Thursday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m.(rain date is Friday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m.)

United High School: Monday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m.(rain date is Tuesday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m.)

All of the graduation ceremonies, except for United High School’s, will be held at the respective school’s football stadium. United High School’s will be held in the school’s parking lot.